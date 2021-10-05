George Clooney was banned from cutting his three-year-old daughter

In a new interview with W magazine, 59-year-old George Clooney spoke a little about his family life. Recall that the actor and his wife Amal are raising three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Clooney admitted that he has been cutting himself with the Flowbee for 25 years, so during the quarantine he had no problems with the hairdresser. The actor began to cut his son’s hair on his own. But Amal forbade him to approach her daughter’s hair. “We have never cut my daughter yet, so she has amazing hair. But I had better not touch them, otherwise my wife will kill me, ”said George.

The actor ironically said that during the quarantine he had several new “hobbies”: “I have a new hobby – to load the laundry two or three times a day. And wash the dishes whole <...> days, because children are always dirty. And they themselves also have to be washed regularly ”.

Earlier, George noted that he and Amal deliberately gave Ella and Alexander simple names, because, in their opinion, it would be very difficult for children of celebrities, and even with unusual names. Clooney recalled that some stellar offspring are under such pressure from society that they prefer to voluntarily leave this life.

“I didn’t want our children to have any strange names. They will have problems anyway, because it is not easy to be the children of famous and successful people. Paul Newman’s son committed suicide, Gregory Peck’s son, Bing Crosby’s two sons. But I have an advantage: I am already at such an age that when mine are adults, I will already have difficulty chewing bread, ”said Clooney.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova