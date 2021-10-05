Harry Styles in the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling | Vogue Ukraine

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in the thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which promises to be one of the brightest films this fall. The director of the tape is actress Olivia Wilde, this is her second directorial job. Don’t Worry Darling takes us back to the 1950s and tells the story of a housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community. Despite her adorable surroundings, she soon begins to worry that something more sinister might be lurking beneath the surface …

A bright trailer for the film hints that the tape will definitely not be boring. Here we see Florence Pugh, dressed in a romantic 1950s plaid dress, sitting by the pool and enjoying life. In the next shot – the passionate kisses of the heroes Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. But the picture gives way to gloomy shots, and we see how the confused heroine Pew asks the camera: where did my husband disappear? …

Florence Pugh

By the way, the role played by Harry Styles was originally intended for Shia LaBeouf, but he dropped out due to a sexual assault scandal. After that, Olivia Wilde offered the role to Harry Styles – and when he confirmed his participation, by her own admission, she danced with happiness.

Harry Styles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling

We also see a rowdy party in the trailer, a team of synchronized swimmers, Florence Pugh with her head covered in plastic wrap, which she rips off with blood red fingernails. What does all this mean? Let’s find out on September 23 …