How the People Who Know Meme with the Incredibles dad was reborn into a new format

The meme “People who know and people who don’t know” with the father from The Incredibles got a second wind, and now other characters show the ambiguous shots on the fotoads, the meaning of which you do not immediately understand. Among them are Ryan Gosling with a broken nose, the stern Leonid Kanevsky and the hero of the acclaimed Korean TV series Squid Game.

In early September 2021, a meme with the father from The Incredibles, Mr. Exceptional, began to go viral on the Web. Medialeaks detailed the story of the fotozhaba, through which netizens talked about awkward situations and unfulfilled expectations.

For example, hearing “oops” from a teacher is not as scary as hearing from a surgeon or a nuclear physicist. And the face of the sad Mr. Exceptional perfectly reflects the sensations when the exclamation is uttered by a doctor or scientist.

Say “oops” as a teacher. Saying “oops” being a surgeon. Say “oops” as a nuclear physicist.

The meme with the sad Mr. Exceptional literally flooded social networks, but at the end of September it began to appear on the Internet in a changed format. The caption “People who know and people who don’t know” appeared on the picture. With its help, the memodels showed an innocent image concealing an unexpected meaning. For example, one of the photo toads depicts Medusa the Gorgon, who is known for turning into stone the one who looks at her.

Those who know and those who don’t.

But much more often the image was used for jokes about various plots – in movies, anime, games and TV shows, because harmless shots often turned out to be something traumatic. In early October, the meme underwent a rebirth and slightly changed its format. Instead of the face of the hero from The Incredibles, other characters appeared on the frame. For example, actor Ryan Gosling – on the left is a shot from the musical “La La Land”, and on the right from the movie “Blade Runner 2049”.

In one picture, Gosling looks neat, in another he has a broken nose and an expression of despair in his eyes. A negative reaction followed to the declaration of love of one of the heroines of the movie “Blade Runner 2049”. The meme appeared on the Academy of Wasted Cinematographists telegram channel.

I love you. People who don’t know. People who know.

And on the kerbalthoughts telegram channel, a meme appeared with Leonid Kanevsky, the host of the program “Investigation was conducted.” He talked about the Czechoslovak markers that children from the USSR dreamed of. The joke is based on a viral meme, how Kanevsky, talking about felt-tip pens, allegedly stated that they were stuck into the body of a dead person. That is why “people who know” understand what a trick this shot was fraught with.

For example, Czechoslovak markers are the dream of every Soviet child. People who don’t know. People who know.

A meme with an episode from the Korean TV series “Squid Game”, which Medialeaks previously talked about, has also become popular on the web. On the Reddit photo toad, the protagonist Ki Hoon smiles, probably not knowing what kind of game “Red light, green light” awaits him. In the next frame, his face is distorted with a grimace of horror, because he already knows what trials he will have to endure.

The doll in the picture only looked harmless, in fact it turned out to be a real killer robot. You can read more about the creepy figure in the Medialeaks article.

People who don’t know. People who know.

A meme dedicated to the anime series “Kill or Die” also appeared on Reddit. In the picture, the heroine Satsuki is taking a bath, but at one point her mother commits indecent actions towards the girl. People who watched the show sadly look at the heroine, who is in an extremely awkward situation.

People who don’t know. People who know.

Now netizens who want to talk about this or that sad fact have the opportunity to choose not only from memes with Mr. Exceptional, but also from pictures with new characters.