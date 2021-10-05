“I bought a Ferrari 488 for a bonus from Red Bull for the podium in 2016”, according to Daniil Kvyat – Auto

Alpin’s reserve pilot Daniil Kvyat shared his car preferences with Somanyhorses and told how he bought a Ferrari 488 sports car.

– What kind of cars did you choose for life?

– For everyday life I have a Volkswagen Golf R, and a weekend car – a Ferrari 488. At first I got a Golf – it is very comfortable to ride on it, it is not a pity to scratch it, or rather, it is a pity, but there is no such thing that scratched and then you do not sleep all night, you worry. I scratched the discs on it – it’s unpleasant, but you can survive. This often happens in Monaco, as the parking lots are very narrow.

– How did Ferrari come about?

– At the Chinese Grand Prix in 2016, I went up to the podium, and for this I received a bonus from Red Bull. And with it I bought myself a Ferrari. With money from Red Bull, he invested in Ferrari (laughs).

– Why did you choose Ferrari?

– This is from childhood in Russia – everyone around dreamed of “Ferrari”, this is a legendary brand. And even more so the Lamborghini is lower, less suitable for city driving, Ferrari is much easier to travel a long distance.

Daniil Kvyat: “I am too stubborn to refuse to return to F1 in 2023”

“Mercedes” and “Red Bull” fought for a place in the outsider “F1” – and the champions were slyly cheated. Kvyat also lost – although he had a chance

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram