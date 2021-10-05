“I don’t know who I am”: a terrible thing happened to seriously ill Alisa Arshavina









Alisa Kazmina









39 year old Alisa Arshavina after parting with her husband, a football player, she became the heroine of a scandalous chronicle, because she was on the verge of death due to a severe autoimmune disease. The disease not only nearly killed the journalist, but also disfigured her face. The ex-wife of the athlete claimed that her health was deteriorating every day, and fabulous money was spent on treatment. But suddenly Arshavina went into the shadows and stopped talking about her condition, which further alarmed the people.





As it turned out, the public’s concern was not in vain – the former wife of the football player is not only physically unhealthy, but also seemingly out of her mind, as evidenced by her message on Instagram.





“I don’t know, I don’t, at first who was killed, in the recent past agony, but now I don’t know who I am, but I will definitely grope, my daughter helps me, she whispers phrases to me in the evenings that she’s in front, babbles, then hugs everything as she has forgotten “,

– Alice wrote in response to a question from one of the subscribers about her condition.





Internet users did not quite understand what Arshavin wanted to say, and suggested that something terrible had happened to her – she began to lose her mind. It is possible that this was influenced by some drugs that the journalist takes, and it is the drugs that confuse her thoughts.





Meanwhile, Alisa has three children in her care – two offspring from her first marriage and a daughter, Yesenia, from an athlete. Arshavina is helped to take care of the children by her mother, who is very worried that if the worst happens, her youngest granddaughter may end up in an orphanage, because the football player is not at all interested in her fate.



