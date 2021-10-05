I really hope that someday my brother’s conscience will wake up

Titled Russian heavyweight MMA Fedor Emelianenko talked about his relationship with his brother Alexander Emelianenko …

About Alexander’s statement that he is ready to fight with Fedor.

“Alexander got lost … got lost. I am very sorry that this is happening to Alexander, but, you know … It can be seen that even though a person says: “Believe in God,” he himself lives completely without God.

Considering his words and actions lately, this did not come as a surprise to me. You know, our fight would never have happened. It could not exist in principle and never will. I think it’s silly to develop this topic. “

About Alexander’s words that they never had a close relationship.

“I am very sorry that Alexander says so. The discord happened a long time ago. Because the only one who could say everything to Alexander’s eyes was me. That kind of conscience he has. He messes up – I told him: “Sash, how is that?” I scolded him like that. I, even Denis, our friend – we were the only ones who could say something to him in the eyes. Conscience did not allow him to open his mouth in our direction. He just sat and listened with a dull look. Apparently, he was fed up with it, and he broke off the relationship. He spoke all sorts of nasty things, did all sorts of rubbish, and that was all. “

About the role of Fedor in the fact that Alexander was able to get out of prison early in 2003.

“I influenced it. Let’s not. “

About the reasons due to which Alexander went to prison for the first time.

“You know, I am offended that every word of Alexander that he says is a lie. Regarding me, my loved ones, the people who helped him – everything is a complete lie. There were many episodes and different ones. But let’s not. If this information is not available, let it disappear somewhere already. I just hope that someday Alexander’s conscience will wake up, and those people who, either for a long time, or for some other reason, turn information over, give it out differently than it is. Although there are witnesses of how it was. Stary Oskol was then buzzing with Alexander. Then little Stary Oskol was buzzing. “

About whether he is ready to normalize relations with his brother.

“It’s impossible until Alexander’s conscience works. Until he apologizes to those people. Until his conscious repentance, repentance occurs, until he apologizes to those people whom he humiliated, offended and insulted.

My attitude towards Alexander has not changed. And before jail, and when he was in jail, and when I pulled him out of jail. I went to prison to see him, my mother went to him, friends supported him – the same Denis. Mom gave Denis money so that he could go and buy himself some trousers, because the old ones were worn out, and he spent this money to fill the car with canned food and take a parcel to Sasha. Maybe Alexander’s conscience will awaken someday. I compare this to the parable of the prodigal son. The man is gone, lost, forgotten. I really hope that someday his conscience will wake up, and he will say thank you to those people who supported him. Not all rubbish to write after my interviews on my personal phone, but will apologize to the people to whom he owes, who helped him and whom he offends. “