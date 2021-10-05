“I think it’s obviously hard to deny the advantages of Match TV

CSKA General Director Roman Babaev, who is a member of the Tinkoff Board of the Russian Premier League, commented on the decision to extend the cooperation on broadcast rights with Match TV.

– We studied the situation on the market, ordered a study from a reputable international company – at the potential cost of the Russian championship. We have defined the criteria – the minimum and maximum threshold. In the process of working and studying the materials, we have exceeded the maximum expected amount of these rights. And today, having discussed with colleagues, and taking into account the long-term partnership with Match TV, we made such a decision.

I think it is obviously difficult to deny the advantages of Match TV – in technical equipment, broadcast quality. Therefore, the clubs unanimously accepted their proposal. The goal was achieved prior to the tender.

– Was there administrative pressure on the clubs for the TV rights decision?

– If it were, we would not have brought the situation to what it is. A month ago, at a board meeting, we ourselves began to prepare the procedure for the tender. But a lot has changed over this month, and this has nothing to do with the administrative resource.

We did not sit idly by, we had materials. In simple terms, we decided not to chase after the crane, but to get a very good tit. You have to understand that the issue is not only in the financial plane, but we also have a responsibility to viewers in terms of broadcast quality, questions about advertising time, and so on. The conditions that we received [от «Матч ТВ»]turned out to be comprehensive. As a result, the clubs unanimously – which is very rare – decided to abandon the tender and accept the proposal, – said Babayev.

Recall that the new agreement is designed for four seasons.