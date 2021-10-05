Ian could win a fight against me, but he’s dumb

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling again spoke about the reasons that forced him to withdraw from the battle against Petra Yana …

“I just think this guy is a piece of shit,” Sterling told The MMA Hour. “I just can’t wait to get back there and beat him to hell. I want to fight him, there will come a moment in battle when, I tell you, I’ll just beat him to hell. ”

“I think this is a pretty good logical reason not to want to be paralyzed in the octagon. I’m not going to be the first to win the belt by disqualification and the first person to be paralyzed in a cage. I am very sorry if I believe that my health is more important than proving, in some stupid conflict, who is the best fighter when I am not even 100 percent ready yet. “

“I actually have a disc, a metal object in my neck, and if it moves, it goes into my spinal cord, and that’s it. People need to understand what kind of risk I’m taking. “

“I just hope the fans will understand, the intelligent fans with the brain will really understand that all this happened because of Petr Jan. Because of him, the division is now in such a situation. He could have won the fight. He beat me well. It is a fact. But it’s all his fault because he’s so dumb. “