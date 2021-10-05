“If the French national team is happier without me, I’m ready to leave. I never wanted to create problems, ”reports Kilian Mbappe – Football

PSG forward Kilian Mbappé shared his opinion on the criticism addressed to him after Euro 2020 and the future in the French national team.

“I have never charged a single euro for the French national team. I will always play for my national team for free. But above all, I never wanted to create problems.

But the moment came when I felt that I was starting to become a problem. And other people began to feel the same. They said that the national team lost because of my ego, that I wanted too much, therefore, without me, the team could have won.

The most important thing is the French team. If the French national team is happier without me, I’m ready to leave.

I met with the President of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Gre, we discussed it. I told him that I was dissatisfied with the fact that I was insulted and called a “monkey” for my missed penalty in the game with Switzerland. This shocked me.

However, I do not deny that this is my mistake. But I could get more support. Of course, I did not require this. It would be nice to get support, but I would never beg for it in such a situation.

I understand that immediately after the defeat, in the heat of the moment, everyone is very disappointed. But I asked you to pay attention to the words about “monkey”.

It’s all over now. I really love the French national team, “- quotes the words of Mbappe Goal with reference to L’Equipe.