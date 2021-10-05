Ilzat Akhmetov called up to the Russian national team

CSKA midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov arrived in Novogorsk on October 4 to participate in the preparatory training session of the Russian national team before the matches with the national teams of Slovakia (Kazan, October 8) and Slovenia (Maribor, October 11).

Valery Karpin, head coach:

⁃ Since Alexander Golovin was injured in the match for “Monaco” on Sunday, and while there is no confidence that he will be able to take part in the training camp, the coaching staff decided to call Ilzat Akhmetov into the team.

The composition of the national team for the October matches:

Goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow), Yuri Dupin (Rubin Kazan), Andrey Lunev (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar).

Defenders: Igor Diveev (CSKA Moscow), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak Moscow), Maxim Osipenko (Rostov), ​​Alexei Sutormin, Dmitry Chistyakov (both Zenit St. Petersburg), Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin Kazan), Sergey Terekhov (Sochi), Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor Turkey), Arsen Adamov (Ural Yekaterinburg).

Midfielders: Dmitry Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov (both Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Golovin (Monaco), Alexander Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev (both Zenit St. Petersburg), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta Bergamo), Arsen Zakharyan , Daniil Fomin, Denis Makarov (three – Dynamo Moscow), Denis Glushakov (Khimki), Zelimkhan Bakaev (Spartak Moscow), Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow).

Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA Moscow), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).