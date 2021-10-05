“In the past, we did discuss Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, it’s true,” says F1 Boss Domenicali – Auto

Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali confirmed that Ferrari had in the past negotiated with Lewis Hamilton about the possible transfer of the reigning champion to the Italian team. Domenicali was the head of Ferrari from 2008 to 2014.

Hamilton himself said that he does not know why this happened, but at the same time stated that the transition was never a real possibility.

Lewis Hamilton: “Tifosi said for many years:” Go to the Ferrari! ” It’s incredible that I never played for Scuderia. “

“Honestly, yes, it’s true. We did discuss such a transition. Why didn’t it work out? I think Lewis, in a recent interview, himself gave a fairly accurate answer to this question. As of today, I think this opportunity has already been missed.

There is a film that I sometimes remember in such situations – “Sliding Doors” (in Russian localization “Beware, the doors are closing”, 1998). And there is a moment that you either jump onto the escalator or stay below. Do not know. Lewis was then experiencing a specific moment in his life. We can hardly blame him for this choice, especially when you consider how his career has developed, ”said Domenicali.

