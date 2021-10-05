“In the recent past there was agony, now I am gone”: Alisa Arshavina broke the silence

Alisa Arshavina

Arshavin still suffers from an ailment that literally disfigured her face. “Like me? Do not know. I am not, I was killed. In the recent past there was agony, but now I don’t know who I am, but I will definitely grope. My daughter helps me, she talks to me, hugs me, and I forget about everything … “- 39-year-old Alice opened up to her subscribers.

Some netizens try to cheer up a mother of many children with warm words. “Alice, everything will be fine, the main thing is to get treatment!”; “Children need a healthy mom. We hope everything will work out for you! ”; “You are a wonderful mother, you have to live for the sake of your children!” – they advise.

Marriage with Andrey did not bring expected happiness to Alice

As for Andrei Arshavin, he, according to Alisa, does not even want to hear about her and is in no hurry to see their common daughter Yesieniei. The ill-wishers of the ex-wife of the football player are sure that all this suffering was given to her in response to the fact that at one time she took Andrei away from the pregnant Yulia Baranovskaya.

“I didn’t think I was a homeless woman – I thought I was taken away from my family. My marriage was still registered, a full-fledged family, two children. And he came for six months – and everything started spinning. By the way, everything could have ended. But he decided that he very much wants to be with me, wants a family … And I am exactly the woman with whom he will live all his life, ”Alice justifies.

Now Arshavina needs plastic surgery to restore her nose, but so far the brunette, according to her, has no money for a good surgeon.

Autoimmune disease disfigured Alice’s face

Photo: Instagram, frame from the program “Andrey Malakhov. Live “/” Russia 1 “