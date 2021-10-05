“Iron Man” in Marvel films will be replaced by a black actress

In the final part of The Avengers, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) was destroyed. Photo: still from the film

Who does not remember, in the final part of “The Avengers” one of the most charming characters in the Marvel Universe – Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) – destroyed.

And the audience grieved for a long time, coming up with fantasies about the return of the hero. We can say that to some extent he will return reborn.

True, in a slightly modified, more relevant form, corresponding to the world agenda. Now the Ironwoman will fly in the Ironman costume. The character named Iron Heart will be played by a dark-skinned actress Dominic Thorne… This heroine will become the spiritual successor to Stark.

A black follower in Marvel comics Riri Williams decided to introduce it back in 2016, when it was clear that Tony Stark would leave in the near future.

– Iron Heart Offered Marvel Creative Director Joe Quesada after I told him the story of Riri, it is combined not only with the soul of the character, but in general with the franchise, – explained the creator of the new heroine Brian Michael Bendis. “Tony originally put on the armor to save his heart. Riri wears it for various reasons, but the heart still plays an important role here. After people read her story, they will be amazed at how simple and amazing Joe’s idea turned out to be.

Now we are already talking about a separate big role in the series, which will be released by Disney +. Until then, Riri will appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The role of the Iron Heart went to African-American Dominique Thorne, who has the motto “Black women deserve better” on her Instagram avatar.

