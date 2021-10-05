https://ria.ru/20210201/downey-1595198882.html

It became known how Robert Downey Jr. earns, in addition to cinema – RIA Novosti, 02/01/2021

American actor Robert Downey Jr. launched Footprint Coalition Ventures, TechCrunch reports. RIA Novosti, 01.02.2021

MOSCOW, 1 Feb – RIA Novosti. American actor Robert Downey Jr. launched Footprint Coalition Ventures, TechCrunch reports. The organization will invest in startups that develop technologies for various areas of the food industry, agriculture, energy, transportation, education, media, and also for solving environmental problems. It is assumed that the foundation will help start-up projects both at the initial and final stages of work. In just a year, he plans to invest in ten initiatives. The fund was created on the basis of the Footprint Coalition, which the actor, known for his role as Iron Man in the MCU and Sherlock Holmes in the movie Guy Ritchie, founded less than two years ago. rather than just another ivory tower of institutional bigwigs, it’s more Slamdance (a festival for aspiring filmmakers) than Sundance (a major independent film festival), “Downey Jr. explained.

