J. Law and Alex Rodriguez were caught kissing amid rumors of parting. Photo!

Sincere feelings or acting on camera?





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez











Last week, the unexpected news emerged online that Jennifer Lopez has decided to break off her 2-year engagement to baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The lovers soon denied these speculations and said that they are now “working on some problems”, but the seed of doubt was sown: now fans of the stars are closely watching their every step.

After the scandal, the athlete flew to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer Lopez starred in a romantic comedy with Josh Duhamel. The paparazzi spotted celebrities near the luxurious mansion they rented. Alex and J. Lo kissed tenderly, denying rumors of relationship problems. Some skeptics were wary: are the stars trying to show off?

Insiders at The Sun noted that rumors of Rodriguez’s betrayal were the reason for the breakup. In early February, the network started talking about the fact that Alex cheated on Jennifer with the reality star Madison LeCroy. The girl herself soon announced that she did not even know the baseball player personally.

“Rumors of infidelity were the last straw [для Джей Ло]… Everyone knows that she can achieve more and does not deserve this, ”an insider told The Sun. People magazine sources added recently that Lopez and Rodriguez are still together and still planning to get married.