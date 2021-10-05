J. Lo and Ben Affleck celebrated the singer’s birthday on Renat Akhmetov’s yacht. Transport,

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on a yacht this weekend with actor Ben Affleck. According to the Daily Mail, the yacht belongs to the Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.

According to the publication, the 85-meter yacht Valerie, worth $ 130 million, received celebrity guests off the coast of the city of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.

The yacht, which was refurbished in 2019 and is now listed for sale and rental through Dynamiq Brokerage, is capable of accommodating 17 guests in 9 cabins. The vessel has several decks, a spacious terrace with a 6-meter pool and jacuzzi, a dining room with a barbecue and a bar. On the upper decks there is a lobby and a cinema.

The publication claims that now the yacht belongs to the Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, who is on the 327th place in the list of the richest people in the world with a capital of $ 7.6 billion. According to the Yakhtotek resource, the registered owner of the ship is Delima Services Ltd (Virgin Islands).

Also that the owner of Valerie is Akhmetov wrote the profile site SuperYacht Fan.

