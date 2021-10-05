Jameson Curry is the shortest career player in NBA history

Every year, many talented players come to the NBA from the student league. Not everyone who has been selected by the teams in the draft gets their chance to reveal themselves in the best league in the world. There was one unique case in history. Meet the owner of the shortest NBA career ever – Jameson Curry.

Curry was first talked about when he was in high school. Playing for the Meben team in his native North Carolina, he was one of the most promising players in US high school basketball. In his final year, Jameson averaged 40.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game. In February 2004, he set a state record for scoring (recently beaten by a Chicago defender Cobe White). In four years, Curry has shot 3,307 points. According to this indicator, he bypassed Michael Jordan, David Thompson and James Worthy.





“Come on, confess.” Has Michael Jordan been fooling everyone for decades and creating a fake legend?

But the next morning something happened that would later turn his entire career upside down. The young talent went to school for classes, but was summoned to the director’s office. There they were already waiting for him – just not the director, but the police officers. Curry himself admitted: at first he thought that they would ask for autographs. But the law enforcement officers came for something completely different – the player was arrested, as were his three teammates. It was later revealed that Jameson had sold marijuana to an undercover cop four times. At the trial, Curry was found guilty. He was assigned 36 months probation and 200 hours of community service. The player was expelled from Eastern Alamance High School. And the University of North Carolina, where he was supposed to continue his studies, deprived him of his scholarship.

Curry was unlucky, but his career was not ruined early on. Jameson played for the NCAA for the University of Oklahoma, where he had three outstanding seasons and attracted interest from NBA clubs.

In 2007, Jameson announced his candidacy for the draft. He was picked by Chicago under the 51st pick and immediately sent to the Development League. There he played for a year, after which he was expelled from the Bulls. Curry himself believes that two unpleasant incidents were the cause. The first occurred after the 2008 G-League show match. A police officer caught a player outside a hotel while he was peeing on the street. Curry tried to escape, but was eventually apprehended and charged with two minor offenses. In addition, Curry was late for the plane to New York, where his team was to play next. He got lost in Chicago while driving to the airport.

“This is not the only, but a significant reason why I did not get into the NBA. Being late for that plane ruined everything, ”admitted Curry.





Russian champion and inveterate brawler. Who makes millions in the NBA without playing there for a long time

After dropping out of the Bulls, Curry spent two years in Europe, competing in the championships in France and Cyprus. From there he returned to the Development League, where he played for the Springfield Armor of Massachusetts (now Grand Rapids Gold). Jameson was the star of the team when he got noticed at the Clippers. Curry signed a 10-day deal with the Los Angeles-based club and was ready for his highly anticipated NBA debut.

He first entered the site three days after signing the contract. It happened on January 25, 2010, at the end of the third quarter in the match with the Boston Celtics. But Curry’s debut lasted literally a matter of seconds. Here is the head coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. releases it to the site. Curry steps in and rushes to patronize Rajon Rondo. He takes a few steps to the side to make room for the passage. Ray Allen. Only a couple of seconds pass, and the siren sounds. That’s all. Allen does not have time to attack the ring before the end of the segment, while Curry leaves the area. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, a young Deandre Jordan.

In that match, Jameson played only 3.9 seconds. Not only did he not manage to score a single point, but he did not even touch the ball. For Curry, this was his first and last performance in the NBA. 12 hours later he will be expelled from the Clippers to sign Bobby Brown. There have been nine players in league history who ended up playing less than a minute on the court. But none of them played less than four seconds, making Currie the player with the shortest career in the NBA.

“Come to think of it, I’m probably the highest paid player per second in NBA history. It was the fastest four seconds of my life. I would like them to last longer. Being there, I just felt like an ordinary person, an ordinary basketball player. I felt that I was at home, that my place was there, ”recalls Curry.

Subsequently, Curry returned to the Development League – there, in the “Springfield Armor”. Having posted a second straight season (averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 assists), he expected to receive an offer from the NBA. The head coach of the team pinned hopes on the defender’s departure Bob McKinnon. But that never happened. Curry decided to try his hand at Europe again, but ended up in the Development League anyway. And after the next return, his results became noticeably worse. Curry began to receive much less playing time. So from Springfield he was traded to Bakersfield Jam (the current Motor City Cruise), from where he was expelled a few months later. All the fault – an ankle injury, due to which the defender was forced to miss the rest of the season. Thus ended his basketball career.





“This is a declaration of war.” Philadelphia went to unprecedented tough measures for the NBA

For the next couple of years, Curry will be in trouble with the law. Moreover, the charges are the same – the possession and distribution of drugs. But his last hopes of returning to basketball will be ruined by a dire accident. Jameson miraculously survived and was forced to undergo a major operation. With two screws in the spine, I had to forget about returning to big sport.

Curry was really talented. High jump, dexterous dribbling, well-directed shot and amazing play feeling. All this made him an outstanding scorer, standing out from the rest of his peers. And if not for the endless troubles that he got into off the court, his career could have turned out very differently. Now this is one of the striking examples of how you can ruin great talent in the bud. Jameson’s last name is basketball. However, he was not even close to being as successful as his eminent namesake from the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry or at least his younger brother Seth…