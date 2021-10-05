Jennifer Aniston admires ex-husband Brad Pitt: “Mr. Pitt was great”

The actress remembered the wonderful times of her first marriage.





Legion-Media

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston











Shortly before the pandemic, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met at the SAG Awards, which became one of the main events in the celebrity world in 2020. Alas, the long-awaited reunion never happened, but since then celebrities have become more willing to talk about each other in public. The 52-year-old actress recently mentioned her ex-spouse during an interview with Access Hollywood.

On the eve of the premiere of a special episode of the cult sitcom, Jen, along with Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, remembered the star guests of the show, among whom was Pitt. The 57-year-old Oscar winner has appeared in Season 8’s Thanksgiving episode. The character of the actor with all his heart hated Rachel Green, who bullied him at school. At the time of filming, Aniston and Pitt had been married for a year in real life. The couple broke up in 2005.

“Mr. Pitt was great. Fantastic!” – Jennifer exclaimed, with which her colleagues agreed. The actresses also noted the “brilliant” Reese Witherspoon, the “cutest” Tom Selleck, the “very funny” Charlie Sheen, the “hilarious” Ben Stiller and the “incredible” Paul Rudd.