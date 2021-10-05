https://ria.ru/20201013/eniston-1579394413.html
Jennifer Aniston announced a "replenishment" in the family
Jennifer Aniston announced a “replenishment” in the family – Russia news today
Jennifer Aniston announced a “replenishment” in the family
American actress Jennifer Aniston published a post on Instagram, in which she announced the addition to the family. The star of the comedy television series “Friends” started … RIA Novosti, 13.10.
MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. American actress Jennifer Aniston published a post on Instagram, in which she announced the addition to the family. The star of the comedy television series Friends got a dog. In less than a day, the touching video in which the actress shows off a white puppy received almost ten million views and more than 30 thousand comments (mostly positive): “He is so adorable,” commented jayshetty; “Incredible,” says baileemadison; “I think he’s the happiest dog in the world,” said iamilianaa_. ET Canada emphasizes that little Chesterfield has joined the other pets of the actress: a schnauzer named Clyde and a pit bull named Sophie. Jennifer Aniston previously had a white German shepherd that she shared with ex-husband actor Justin Theroux. However, the dog died in July 2019.
