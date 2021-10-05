https://ria.ru/20201013/eniston-1579394413.html

Jennifer Aniston announced a “replenishment” in the family

Jennifer Aniston announced a “replenishment” in the family – Russia news today

Jennifer Aniston announced a “replenishment” in the family

American actress Jennifer Aniston published a post on Instagram, in which she announced the addition to the family. The star of the comedy television series “Friends” started … RIA Novosti, 13.10.

2020-10-13T05: 25

2020-10-13T05: 25

2020-10-13T09: 48

Jennifer Aniston

culture News

life style

culture

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156089/42/1560894275_0:33:1929:1118_1920x0_80_0_0_5a42c25335d4f12744fcb451203d9e00.jpg

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. American actress Jennifer Aniston published a post on Instagram, in which she announced the addition to the family. The star of the comedy television series Friends got a dog. In less than a day, the touching video in which the actress shows off a white puppy received almost ten million views and more than 30 thousand comments (mostly positive): “He is so adorable,” commented jayshetty; “Incredible,” says baileemadison; “I think he’s the happiest dog in the world,” said iamilianaa_. ET Canada emphasizes that little Chesterfield has joined the other pets of the actress: a schnauzer named Clyde and a pit bull named Sophie. Jennifer Aniston previously had a white German shepherd that she shared with ex-husband actor Justin Theroux. However, the dog died in July 2019.

https://ria.ru/20200811/1575593960.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2020

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156089/42/1560894275_0-0:1929:1448_1920x0_80_0_0_fe042dae0cbac51fca1cccb61f541f34.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

jennifer aniston, culture news, lifestyle