Jennifer Aniston shares how sad the behind-the-scenes of Friends Reunion was

According to a source, the star recently talked about how all the participants of the Friends project were amazed by the conversations and meetings in the “native” walls of the scenery. The actors of the series spent more than 10 years together and became almost dear to each other, like their heroes.

For The New York Times, Jennifer Aniston admitted that her former co-stars felt “blissfully ignorant” when they agreed to a special reunion game.

We thought: how much fun will it be to return to exactly such a Stage 24 studio as it was, as we left it? But it was a blow to the heart. It turns out that time travel is not easy

– said the actress.

The filming of the series “Friends” ended more than 15 years ago, in 2004. And Aniston assured that then all of her colleagues had fire in their eyes and a “tail pipe”, which indicates that they were all very optimistic about the future.

But a lot awaited each of us. Hard truths, changes and losses, babies, marriages and divorces, miscarriages,

– said Aniston.

It is also worth remembering that after the publication of the trailer for the special episode “Friends: Reunion”, fans of the series were worried about the behavior and well-being of one of the project participants – Matthew Perry. This was caused by the actor’s previous scandals, which were related to alcohol and drugs.

