Jennifer Aniston: “Sometimes family members call and ask when I will have a baby?”

Jennifer Aniston, 52, has long been a Hollywood star but still can’t get used to the over-attention. The actress has two unsuccessful marriages behind her shoulders, and so far she is in no hurry down the aisle. However, this does not prevent loved ones from asking Jennifer about changes in her personal life.

“Sometimes family members or close people can call with questions:“ Are you going to have a baby? Are you getting married? ” Oh my gosh, when and how many years will it take to ignore this nonsense? I’m a happy person. I have a job that I love, in my life there are people who mean everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very lucky and blessed person, ”the star is sure.

Aniston and Pitt broke up 16 years ago, but they are still credited with a secret romance

Earlier, there were rumors that Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt broke up precisely because the artists could not become parents. Allegedly, after several setbacks on this front, Pitt met Angelina Jolie and fell in love. Later, Jennifer remarried, but she never gave birth to actor Justin Theroux.

Now Aniston does not consider a wedding a prerequisite for a happy existence. “I am interested in finding myself a life partner. This is all we should hope for. Your connection does not have to be recorded in legal documents, ”the actress is sure.

Until Jennifer’s heart is busy. In an interview with People, the artist admitted that she periodically goes on dates. Jennifer does not like dating sites, so she prefers to date those men with whom fate has brought her.

Photo: Legion-Media