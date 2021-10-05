Jennifer Aniston supports lonely Jason Sudeikis

Source: The Mirror

American actor Jason Sudeikis separated from Olivia Wilde about a year ago after 8 years of relationship. The director, on the other hand, had an affair with singer Harry Styles. Jennifer Aniston became Jason Sudeikis’ support in difficult times.

After it became known about the romance of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, Jason Sudeikis did not feel very well, because he was in love with a woman and still adores Olivia. And now it is completely devastated.

But the actor was supported by his colleague Jennifer Aniston, who played with Sudeikis in the comedy film “We are the Millers”. The 51-year-old star now hangs out with Jason frequently and gives advice on how to cope with loneliness.

She was a real support for him throughout this horror. They talk and text every day

Jennifer Aniston shares her own ways to get through tough times. She invited him to Zoom parties, encouraged him, encouraged him to practice meditation and yoga.

The publication notes that Aniston helps a friend so much because she herself experienced a public breakup in 2005 with Brad Peet, which was not easy for her. But sources add that Jennifer considers Jason “the good guy who deserves the best.” Therefore, it is possible that the interaction of the actors will lead to a new romance in Hollywood.

This is exactly the type of guy she would like. They are perfect for each other, and now Jen is ready for a new relationship,

