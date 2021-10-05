Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie and other stars who have returned to long-forgotten exes

Talking about high-profile reunions of cult couples

Trend on fashionable nostalgia for the early 2000s in the world of celebrities seems to have spread to the realm of relationships. Hollywood stars, one after another, return to their former lovers, closing their eyes to long-standing loud breaks. InStyle talks about couples who gave a second chance to ex-romances.













Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

In the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were named Hollywood’s Hottest Young Stars. J.Lo already had a musical career, and she was building up her acting portfolio, and Affleck enjoyed constant success in the film industry. Thanks to the film “Gigli”, their paths crossed: about a year after they met, the celebrities got engaged, although they soon broke off the engagement. Almost 20 years after the first date, they resumed their romance and are actively making up for lost time. Although the stars have not yet confirmed the reunion, their kisses and hugs have already caught the paparazzi’s lenses, and insiders insist: they are already making plans for the future.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Skertis

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Skurtis with friends

Following his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez decided to restore the past relationship. The other day, the athlete found himself in the company of the ex-wife and mother of their two common daughters, Cynthia Skertis, with whom he was together from 2002 to 2008. Rodriguez and Skertis completed a 54-day fitness challenge together, which the athlete was quick to share on Instagram. “Cynthia is a world-class mommy for our girls … although she wraps me in ice,” Alex wrote under a video in which his ex-wife helps him recover muscles after training. It is quite possible that public pastime with Cynthia is just a sophisticated revenge of Rodriguez, who stunned Lopez’s personal life very soon. And if so, the athlete’s plan was a success (at least in the eyes of caring fans).

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller

Johnny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie

Another high-profile love reincarnation of the last days belongs to Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller. The couple walked down the aisle in 1996: for the ceremony, the groom lent the bride a white shirt, and she wrote his name on it with her blood. But despite the spectacular ceremony, they divorced three years later. This weekend, the former couple made headlines again: the paparazzi spotted Jolie at Miller’s house with a bottle of wine in her hands. The actress, according to rumors, communicates closely with her ex-husband, they are even friends with families: Angie’s 12-year-old son, Knox, gets along well with his peer, Johnny Lee’s son, Buster. Now both celebrities are single: Miller divorced in 2018 after 10 years of marriage to actress Michelle Hicks, and Jolie has been going through a public divorce from Brad Pitt since 2016, so it is likely that they can repeat the story of “Bennifer”.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The love story of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is full of ups and downs. In just a year of dating, they managed to become parents, make each other multimillion-dollar gifts and debut at the Met Gala. But after their daughter Stormi celebrated her 1st birthday, rumors of Scott’s betrayal and tension in the couple’s relationship began to surface regularly on the network, and in the fall of 2019, Kylie and Travis announced the breakup. Soon they began to be seen together again – however, the former lovers then reconciled only for the sake of their little daughter. Now their feelings seem to rise again in a love parabola: the other day, Jenner flew to New York with 3-year-old Stormi to support Scott, who was honored at the Parsons Benefit charity event. The family went to the red carpet in full force. The reality star and the rapper in front of the photographers constantly held hands and hugged, from which the fans have already managed to draw joyful conclusions: the couple is together again.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The love story of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik began in 2015: after the Victoria’s Secret show, the musician invited the model out on a date, a couple of months later the paparazzi noticed his photo on the screensaver of Gigi’s phone, and soon the former One Direction frontman released a video for his debut solo single Pillowtalk with new lover in the title role. They shot love stories for glossy covers, posed holding hands at the Met Gala, introduced their parents and families to celebrate all the holidays. In 2018, Gigi and Zane simultaneously posted on Instagram messages about the breakup. Two years later, on the eve of the lockdown, fans again suspected them of the novel (Hadid then published Stories with a photo of the bedside table, on which Malik was displayed). And soon after that it became known that celebrities were expecting a baby. Their daughter, Khai, was born last September.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s complex relationship story ended in 2019 when the reality star found out that the basketball player was cheating on her with family friend Georgine Woods while she was pregnant with their daughter Tru. True, a year later, the former couple managed to forget the grievances of the past: at Khloe’s birthday party, celebrities hugged and kissed in front of the guests, and in the final season of The Kardashian Family they admitted that they were planning a second child (now they will turn to a surrogate mother).