Jennifer Lopez shares touching details of the kiss with Matthew McConaughey

“Miracles still happen, love wins.”





REX / Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey











The 2001 romantic comedy stars reunited in virtual space to celebrate the tape’s anniversary and indulge in nostalgia. “I still feel like it was like yesterday. Yesterday we were in the center of that field with a cinema, ”said J. Lo, who played the wedding planner Mary Fiore. Matthew McConaughey played the role of her love interest and part-time client who is about to marry a rich girl.

“Do you remember the scene in which you were going to kiss me? – asked Lopez during a live broadcast on Instagram. – I remember how you said to me: “Miss Lopez, now I’m going to kiss you.” And I said: “Okay, let’s try. Let’s do it!” I remember it very well. “

Despite the predictable finale of such films, Jennifer and Matthew regret that carefree rom-coms are not so popular now. “I think audiences are hungry for these films, especially after last year, they say,“ Can you give me 90 minutes of escape from reality? 90 minutes of pleasure? ” – noted McConaughey.

“I want to know that they will live happily ever after,” Jay Lo agreed. “Miracles still happen, love wins, everything can turn out well – that’s for sure.”

By the way, not all of Matthew’s colleagues have wonderful memories of the on-screen kiss with the actor. Kate Hudson recently admitted that her worst romantic scene was with McConaughey. The Oscar winner commented on the accusations and assured that it was all about extreme locations for filming.