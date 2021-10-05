Johnny Depp made a statement

The actor also urged other victims not to keep their mouths shut.

Once the highest-grossing US actor now cannot even “ride” his new film in his native country. The blame was the scandals with Amber Heard, which practically killed Johnny Depp’s career.

During the San Sebastian festival, the 58-year-old actor gave a press conference at which he aggressively criticized the “culture of cancellation” [ситуация, при которой человек или определенная группа лишаются поддержки и подвергаются осуждению в социальных или профессиональных сообществах — прим. ред.]… Dozens of artists have undeservedly become victims of this social phenomenon, Johnny Depp is convinced.

“Everything has gone so far that I can assure you that no one is protected. None of you, while someone is ready to say one sentence, after which the carpet is pulled out from under your feet. It doesn’t matter even if the judgment is, in fact, based on some fictional fiction, ”Depp is quoted in Variety.

When a “culture of cancellation” is unfairly directed at a person – whether public or not – the public must stand up to defend him, Johnny Depp summed up, urging people to speak openly about it.

