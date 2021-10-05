Johnny Depp may return to the role of Jack Sparrow

It seems that Johnny Depp’s career will finally have a white streak. The actor informed about the conditions under which he can again appear in the role of a beloved character.

Johnny Depp (Photo: Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images)

After the high-profile scandal surrounding Depp’s accusations of domestic violence, many companies, including Disney, turned their backs on the actor. The actor’s participation in the fifth part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was his last. Despite the fact that the role of Captain Sparrow brought billions of dollars to the saga, the company refused the appearance of Johnny Depp in part 6 of the picture. True, the actor does not care – the day before he said that despite the Hollywood boycott, he will again appear in the form of his beloved hero.

Shot from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”

During a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival, the actor said that he was not ready to say goodbye to Jack Sparrow. Moreover, he said that he was always ready to appear in the form of a cult character. “I am glad that I was able to bring to life such a character as Captain Jack. I can even come to someone’s home and play at your children’s birthday party, ”Depp told reporters.

Johnny Depp (photo: legion-media.ru)

True, the actor also said that he can do this only on one condition: “For this I do not need company. I can just do it myself, and no one can stop it. This is the greatest pleasure. I can take Jack Sparrow with me just by putting it in a box, and when the opportunity presents itself, I will delight people, give them smiles, laughter and positive emotions at an important moment in their lives, ”added Johnny Depp.

Shot from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Recall that the persecution of Johnny Depp began after his scandalous divorce from actress Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence. While the court was on the side of the Aquaman star, Depp’s career went downhill: he was removed from current projects, and films with his participation were removed from streaming services.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Art of Elysium)

The actor is now trying to clear his name after being branded “wife beating” by The Sun newspaper. The fight between Depp and Heard continues – we will follow the events!