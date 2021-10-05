Jokerit’s 11-match winning streak ended in Chelyabinsk.

The Finnish club arrived in Chelyabinsk with the status of one of the championship leaders. But Traktor also beat the reigning champion two days ago.

The hosts in this game carried out the traditional action “DobroTraktor”. They played in unusual sweaters – in support of people suffering from cerebral palsy. Also in the near future there is an auction, all proceeds from which will go to a charitable foundation.

Chelyabinsk residents opened the scoring in the second minute, Nikita Tertyshny scored. In the second period, Marcel Sholokhov made the score 2: 0,

But the guests managed to restore balance. Overtime did not bring goals, and in the shootout series, luck was on the side of the hosts. Jokerit’s long winning streak is over, and Traktor is in second place in the East.