Judge Rejects XRP Holders’ Application To Join SEC Against Ripple Case As Defendants

There has been another turnaround in the ongoing battle between distributed ledger technology Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On Monday, October 4, US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that those who own the company’s XRP token cannot appear as defendants in the ongoing Ripple lawsuit.

The decision came after a number of XRP token holders sought to submit memos to “friends of the court” that would allow them to join the case as defendants and support Ripple in its claims that the token does not violate securities laws.

Judge Torres argued that allowing XRP holders to join the lawsuit “would force the SEC to take enforcement action against them,” according to Law360. She added that this will also delay the consideration of the case, which Ripple and token holders have called for a quick resolution.

However, the judge ruled that token holders can participate as an “amicus curiae” – a party that is not involved in the litigation, but has the right to give advice or provide information upon a court order. Torres stated:

“The court concludes that amici status strikes a proper balance between permitting movants to assert their interest in this case and allowing the parties to remain in control of the litigation.”

Ripple lawyer Andrew Ceresni said they are pleased with the results for XRP holders, who can now “share their meaningful views with the court.”

In an intervention petition filed in March, XRP holders said they could lose billions if the regulator wins the case. He also questioned the SEC’s stated motives for protecting investors.

“Claiming to protect investors, the SEC is seeking $ 1.3 billion in alleged ill-gotten gains from the named defendants, but by alleging that today’s XRP may constitute unregistered securities, the SEC caused over $ 15 billion in losses for XRP holders,” the filing said …

RELATED: XRP Buyers Support Ripple, Claim It’s Not a Security

In a September blog post, Deaton wrote that it was unfair that Ethereum has a regulatory “free pass” for its initial coin offering (ICO), while Ripple is being punished. XRP’s circulation is tightly controlled by the San Francisco-based company, which still holds about 55% of the offer in escrow.

In an October 4 interview, Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin fought back by joining the regulator by claiming he had legitimate claims against Ripple: