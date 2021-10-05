Just like in a movie: Tom Cruise’s car was stolen on the set of an action movie in Birmingham

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
30

Tom Cruise and the British police

Photo author, British Transport Police

While Hollywood star Tom Cruise was filming another episode of the seventh episode of the film “Mission Impossible”, a luxury BMW X7 rented by him was stolen from the parking lot of the Grand Hotel on Church Street in Birmingham, where he was staying.

Part of the film takes place in Birmingham’s Grand Central shopping center, which has been overhauled from an old train station. From 22 August to 25 August, it was partially closed for filming.

The theft happened on Tuesday. Police soon found Cruz’s BMW in the nearby town of Smethwick. The criminals have not been found, the investigation is ongoing.

The Sun tabloid claims that the stolen car contained items worth several thousand pounds, the fate of which is unknown.

