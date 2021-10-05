Justin Timberlake Sells $ 35 Million Hollywood Hills Home

The famous American singer Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have put up for sale their luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Its area is 13 thousand square feet or more than 1200 square meters.

The star family is asking for $ 35 million for the estate. Note that Justin acquired the mansion back in 2002 before his marriage to Beal for $ 8.3 million, writes Mansion Global (to see photos and videos, scroll to the bottom of the page)…

Video of the day

The main part of the building is made in the style of a Spanish villa. The mansion has seven bedrooms, a gym, a cinema and an outdoor entertainment area around the house.

The highlight of the mansion is the covered patio with wood-beamed ceilings, pool and hot tub overlooking the San Fernando Valley.

There is also a guest house, a tennis court and another 25-meter pool on site.

By the way, earlier this mansion belonged to the Hollywood actor Errol Flynn. As noted in the book Errol Flynn Slept Here, by Robert Matzen and Michael Mazzon, Flynn originally built a complex with open passageways and double-sided mirrors. However, the house was soon demolished and the land was divided. Then the famous American actress Helen Hunt bought it out, and then sold it to singer Justin Timberlake.

It is worth noting that Timberlake and Beale also have properties in New York, Montana and Tennessee.

Briefly about celebrities:

Justin Timberlake – singer, songwriter, composer and producer, as well as actor and dancer. Winner of four Emimi awards, nine Grammy awards. He gained his first popularity as part of the group ‘N Sync. He released his solo album in 2002. His most successful hits are “SexyBack”, “My Love” and “What Goes Around … Comes Around”.

Was in a relationship with singer Britney Spears, after the breakup recorded a new hit “Cry Me a River”. He also had a relationship with actress Cameron Diaz. Since 2007, he met with Jessica Biel, but in 2011 they broke up. A few months later, they made up and got married in 2012. The couple had a son named Silas Randall. In 2020, the couple had a second son, Phineas.

Jessica Biel Is an American actress, model and singer. Winner of the Golden Globe Award, MTV Movie Awards for Best Actress. She gained her first popularity thanks to her role in the serial melodrama “The Seventh Heaven”. She is also known for the paintings “Valentine’s Day”, “Team” A “,” Old “New Year”, “Man in great demand” and more.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote that singer Rihanna put up her luxurious mansion in Hollywood for sale for $ 7.8 million.