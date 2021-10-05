Kabaeva complained to FIG about judging at the Tokyo Olympics :: Others :: RBC Sport

The Olympic champion believes that the results of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions were controversial and information about the refereeing should not be hidden from the public.

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva called on the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to disclose information about judging the rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the Tokyo Olympics and called the results of the competition erroneous. The athlete wrote about this in a letter to the president of FIG Morinari Watanabe, the text of which is published by the “Championship”.

Kabaeva analyzed the assessments of the Russian woman Dina Averina and the Israeli woman Lina Ashram and concluded that the judges made a mistake. She notes that the average score of the Russian athlete is noticeably higher than that of her rival (24,000 against 23,300), nevertheless, the jury gave the gold to Ashram.

The champion believes that the only correct thing in such a situation would be “to disclose full information about refereeing, in accordance with the fundamental principles of the Olympic movement.” Kabaeva stressed that in disputable situations such information should not be hidden from the public.

RBC turned to the International Gymnastics Federation for a comment.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Russian woman Dina Averina won a silver medal in individual all-around; her sister Arina became the fourth. Israeli Lina Ashram won. For the first time since 1996, Russia was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics.

After the competition, the Russian side spoke about dishonest refereeing and filed a protest. The FIG Technical Committee responded by saying that it did not find errors or signs of bias in the refereeing of the Olympic tournament. Russia did not agree with such conclusions and is going to file another protest.

The FIG also refused to provide detailed judicial protocols based on the results of the performance of athletes in the individual all-around at the Olympics.