Karpin assessed the state of the Russian national team players before the qualification matches for the World Cup – 10/05/2021

Lokomotiv on Tuesday fired the head coach after a series of five matches without victories. Zenit in the last round of the Russian championship lost at home to Sochi.

“It is clear that it’s not in the best [состоянии], but the same could be said last time about the players of “Spartak”. It’s a normal thing, things that happen in clubs. It is impossible to completely turn off the head, you need to forget about the clubs for a while, concentrate on the national team. [Тренерский штаб] it relies on all the players, Zenit’s players, after a home defeat, also came in not in the best psychological state, ”Karpin said.

“[Сергей] Terekhov left a pleasant training impression. [Алексей Миранчук] physically ready perfectly, rested, everything is fine in this respect, he is ready to play. Probably not so happy that he doesn’t play in the club, ”added the specialist.