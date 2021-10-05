Karpin assessed the state of the Russian national team players before the qualification matches for the World Cup – 10/05/2021

Lokomotiv on Tuesday fired the head coach after a series of five matches without victories. Zenit in the last round of the Russian championship lost at home to Sochi.
“It is clear that it’s not in the best [состоянии], but the same could be said last time about the players of “Spartak”. It’s a normal thing, things that happen in clubs. It is impossible to completely turn off the head, you need to forget about the clubs for a while, concentrate on the national team. [Тренерский штаб] it relies on all the players, Zenit’s players, after a home defeat, also came in not in the best psychological state, ”Karpin said.
“[Сергей] Terekhov left a pleasant training impression. [Алексей Миранчук] physically ready perfectly, rested, everything is fine in this respect, he is ready to play. Probably not so happy that he doesn’t play in the club, ”added the specialist.
The Russian national team in the qualifying tournament of the World Cup will meet with the teams of Slovakia (October 8, Kazan) and Slovenia (October 11, Maribor). In the standings of group H, the Russian national team with 13 points takes second place, behind the Croats (13) in terms of the difference between goals scored and conceded. Next come the teams of Slovakia (9 points), Slovenia (7), Malta (4) and Cyprus (4).