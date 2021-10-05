Karpin spoke about the state of the Russian national team players before the match with Slovakia

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about the state of the players of the national team before the matches of the qualifying round of the World Cup.

Earlier, the players of the national team began training with their full complement before the match with Slovakia.

– Denis Glushakov was already on the field today, doing a warm-up. Tomorrow we’ll see how it reacts to the load. Arsen Zakharyan has a bruise, we will also look tomorrow. As for Miranchuk, physically he is perfectly rested. In this respect, everything is good. Ready to play. Probably not so happy that he doesn’t play in the club. Golovin? He has a groin injury.

Absolutely everyone followed our recommendations, everyone came with a lower fat percentage. Jikia took part in a show where he was diagnosed with two obesity genes? He lost weight with us. You can say whatever you want, but it will be evident from the tests.

We believe that Adamov is a promising defender, sharp, with inclinations for the future. It was possible to take Alexey Kozlov, but due to the age of the Adamov it is better than Kozlov.

As for the extreme and central defenders, the point is not in Russian positions, in the number of the younger generation. Graduated from Mario Fernandez, injury from Karavaev. If central defenders or other positions were injured, we would talk about them. I consider Kudryashov as extreme, – said Karpin.

The Russian national team in the October matches will meet with the national teams of Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).

Read also: