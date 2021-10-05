Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and others on the 2021 Emmy red carpet

The winners of the prestigious television award have been announced in Los Angeles.





The 73rd Television Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Staples Center sports arena, which hosted the awards ceremony, was almost empty, and the laureates spoke thanksgiving speeches via video link. This time, film and television celebrities managed to get together offline, but with some reservations: the organizers allowed only vaccinated guests to attend. Nevertheless, the current Emmy ceremony was much more reminiscent of the usual format: the stars posed in beautiful evening dresses on the red carpet, and the winners could receive the coveted statuette personally from hand to hand. That evening, before the lenses of photographers appeared: Kate Winslet, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anya Taylor-Joy, Billy Porter, Kelly Cuoco, Elizabeth Olsen, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Cynthia Erivo and many others.

Among the winners of the “Emmy-2021”:

Best Drama Series – The Crown;

Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso;

Best Mini-Series – “Queen’s Move”;

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”);

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman (“The Crown”);

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies (The Crown);

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson (The Crown);

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso);

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Gene Smart (“Tricks”);

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”);

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”);

Best Actor in a Miniseries – Ewan McGregor (“Halston”);

Best Actress in a Miniseries – Kate Winslet (“Meir of Easttown”);

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries – Evan Peters (“Meir of Easttown”);

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries – Julianne Nicholson (Meir of Easttown).