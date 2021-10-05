Kate Winslet celebrates her birthday

The British actress has seven Oscar nominations, including one winning one.

On October 5, 2021, British actress Kate Winslet, who became famous for her starring role in the 1997 Titanic disaster, turns 46.

On this occasion, UNIAN decided to recall other films and series with Kate’s participation, which are worth watching.

Kate Winslet, who was born into a family of not very successful actors, began to get involved in acting quite early, making her debut on British television at the age of 16 in 1991. In the big movie, the actress made her debut three years later, starring in the psycho-logical drama of Peter Jackson “Heavenly Creatures”, immediately receiving critical acclaim.

Melodrama “Sense and Sensibility” based on the novel of the same name, Jane Austen, released in 1995, brought Winslet the first Oscar nomination of seven in her career and for a long time cemented her reputation as an actress in costume love stories. Then followed “Hamlet”, “First Knight at the Court of King Arthur”, “Jude”, “Pen of the Marquis de Sade” and of course “Titanic”, which brought Kate a second Oscar nomination, worldwide fame and the image of a fragile positive heroine, and also put her face along with Leonardo DiCaprio on the T-shirts and diaries of millions of teenagers around the world.

Winslet appeared on the screen in a completely unusual form in 2004, playing the main role in a romantic drama with elements of fiction directed by the visionary Michel Gondry. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”… Here Winslet played the role of the cheerful blue-haired girl Clementine, who first starts a whirlwind romance with the hero Jim Carrey (one of the few non-comedic roles in his career), and when the relationship does not work out, decides to erase him from memory. But, of course, things are not going according to plan.

In 2009, Winslet won his first Oscar for his role in a biographical drama on the sixth try. “Reader”telling about the former overseer of Auschwitz and her repentance.

In 2011, the actress returned to TV, starring in the highly successful mini-series from HBO “Mildred Pierce”, telling about a middle-aged housewife who, after parting with her husband, does not give up and tries to improve her life and the lives of her children.

Also in 2011, she played one of the main roles in the chamber drama of Roman Polanski “Massacre”, where her partners on the set were Christoph Waltz, Jodie Foster and John Riley. In the center of the plot are two married couples who have gathered to discuss a school fight involving their children. However, the discussion soon takes an unexpected turn.

In 2015, Kate played the female lead in Danny Boyle’s biographical drama “Steve Jobs”based on the life story of the founder of Apple. For this role, she received her seventh Oscar nomination.

A detective mini-series was released in 2021 “Meir of Easttown” from HBO, where Winslet plays police detective Meir Sheehan, who is investigating the murder of an underage single mother while trying to save her own life from destruction. For this role, the actress received an Emmy Award.

