Kate Winslet on filming sex scenes in Hollywood: “I felt objectified”

Kate Winslet

45-year-old Kate Winslet often talks about her Hollywood career, recalling her past filming experience, including the difficulties encountered during her work. So, in an interview with Radio Times, the actress admitted that she felt objectified while filming certain sex scenes. Talking about the last film with her participation “Ammonite”, she noted that she did not feel this objectification in it.

We were by no means objectified. And thanks to this, I realized that I was previously objectified,

– she admitted.



Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the movie “Ammonite”

In the film by Francis, Lee Winslet played an English paleontologist named Mary Anning, who enters into a secret relationship with Charlotte Murchison, the heroine of Saoirse Ronan.

We realized that by excluding dialogue, we could know the desire and depth of the connection between these women,

– she told about intimate scenes in “Ammonite”.

Kate Winslet has starred in many explicit scenes throughout her career. In 2008, she won an Oscar for her role in The Reader, in which she played a former prison guard seducing a teenager. Filming was even postponed for a while, since Kate’s colleague David Cross at that time was 17 years old. And only when he was 18 years old, he starred with Winslet in explicit scenes.



Kate Winslet and David Cross in the movie “The Reader”

According to the actress, it was to the sex scenes in “Ammonite” that the public’s interest was especially great.

What definitely struck me was that people focus more on the love scenes in the movie because of the fact that they are two women. And in all honesty, I want to say that I have never been asked so many questions about heterosexual love scenes, of which there have been so many in my career,

– admitted Kate.



Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet in the movie “Ammonite”