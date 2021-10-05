Kate Winslet talks about bullying after filming Titanic

James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic was Kate Winslet’s lucky ticket to Hollywood. It was after filming in this picture that the then aspiring actress became famous all over the world. However, the popularity of the film affected not only her fame, but also her emotional state. After several years, Kate remembered filming the legendary film, claiming that she had faced bullying. The actress spoke about this in one of the episodes of the podcast of actor and stand-up artist Mark Maron called WTF.

“After the release of the Titanic, I went into a tough self-defense mode. This went on day after day, day and night. It was as if I was constantly under a magnifying glass. I was criticized a lot and the British press was not kind to me at all, ”says Winslet.

The celebrity added that she felt vulnerable and was even ready to give up worldwide popularity in order to maintain her peace of mind.

“To be honest, I felt hunted. I remember thinking, “This is all just awful. I hope someday this will pass.” Soon everything really fell into place, but this experience made me understand that if this is how fame and demand look, then I am definitely not ready for them.

At that time, I was still improving my acting skills and felt that I did not want big Hollywood projects. I didn’t want to make mistakes and fail, I wanted to stay in this game for a long time. I focused on the intricacies of acting to better understand my craft, and kept some privacy and dignity. I was just trying to live my life, ”Winslet admitted.