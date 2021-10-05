Kazmina said that Arshavin took her away from the family

As the journalist noted, she had a registered marriage, and the footballer impudently invaded her family.

Journalist Alisa Kazmina two months later got in touch with her subscribers on Instagram live. Before that, nothing had been heard about her, and users were agitated. Moreover, during the conversation, the journalist once again spoke unflatteringly about her ex-husband, footballer Andrei Arshavin.

“I didn’t think I was a homeless woman – I thought I was taken away from my family. My marriage was still registered, a full-fledged family, two children. And he came for half a year – and everything started spinning and turning. “ Alisa Kazmina

As noted by Alisa Kazmina, their relationship could end quickly enough. She did not want the athlete to leave his common-law wife Yulia Baranovskaya with three children. However, Arshavin insisted that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Kazmina. In the end, she gave up, which she greatly regretted in the future.

“Mommy, you don’t need any filters”: Kazmina showed the former mother-in-law of ArshavinThe journalist’s parent is in good shape.

Recall that Andrei Arshavin does not communicate with his daughter from Alisa Kazmina Yesenia. Besides, he doesn’t want to hear anything about his ex-wife.

see also