Keanu Reeves’ screen adaptation BRZRKR has found its own screenwriter | news

Mattson Tomlin, who wrote the plot of the upcoming Batman, has been appointed screenwriter for the film adaptation of the BRZRKR comic strip, co-written by Keanu Reeves. The actor, in turn, will produce the tape, and will also play the main role in it.

In an interview with Collider, Reeves revealed that his goal is not to make a “film version of the comic” that is a direct copy of the original. On the contrary, he explains that he is interested in creative processing of the material so that the comic strip will play with new colors on the screen – with the same main characters and the rules of the universe, but with meaning and ideas introduced by other authors.

In addition to being released with an R-rated movie, Reeves will expand the universe with an anime spinoff. The film will adapt a 12-issue comic strip, while the anime series will focus on other plots and elements of the universe. Reeves shared that they are currently looking for an animation studio to film the series.

In the center of the plot of the comic is an immortal warrior-demigod who has lived for more than 80 thousand years. Losing his mind, he decides to work for the US government, receiving assignments too dangerous for anyone else. In the course of his work, he got a chance to reveal the secret of his existence … and, perhaps, put an end to it.

The original source is described as “a brutal epic saga about an immortal warrior who has been fighting his battle through the ages for millennia.” Reeves conceived the BRZRKR concept and developed it with writer Matt Kindt, immediately taking over the production and acting of the film adaptation after the first issue was printed.

The film and anime series will be directed by Netflix.