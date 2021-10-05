Kendall Jenner Shows What Color Will Help You Recover From A Stormy Night

For several days now, everyone has been talking about the Met Gala – the outfits of the stars from the red carpet and the afterparty have literally taken over the entire information space.

While everyone on Instagram is discussing Kendall Jenner’s “naked” Givenchy dress, inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady,” the model was spotted on the streets of New York in the most relaxed way. White T-shirt, cotton shirt, boyfriend jeans, tote bag – all in beige shades. Apparently, with the help of this neutral color, Kendall is recovering from the effects of Met’lag (a new term from colleagues from America, created by analogy with “jetlag”).

Kendall Jenner in New York, 2021 © Gotham

If you, too, relatively recently had a stormy night in a spectacular outfit and continuing to an afterparty, we suggest following Kendall’s example and choosing things in beige shades on the following days – it is not for nothing that they say that neutral colors are soothing.

We have collected ten things for you to help you get rid of the effects of Met’lag or any other parties.