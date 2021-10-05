Khabib Nurmagomedov, biography, interviews, all fights, new interview about Ferguson, Muslims, fights – October 4, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov went on a working trip to England, and during it he attended meetings with fans in London and Birmingham, and also attended matches in Manchester and Liverpool: at the first point, Khabib took pictures with the legends and current players of Manchester United. And at those events that were organized around the person of Nurmagomedov, he once again spoke as a speaker on all topics. We have collected the most interesting for you.

“Has your father forgiven Conor? I am a different person “

– Your father once said that he forgave Conor McGregor. Can you imagine saying the same thing someday? – asked the host.

– My father was a different person. 30 years older and much wiser. He looked at many things differently. When this whole story happened with Conor, the father said: “Never mind. Everything that happens is God arranged to test you. How you pass these tests and whether you become a champion depends on the Almighty. I know you are a very emotional guy, but try to forgive him. ” And I did not understand how I could forgive him! Only over time did he begin to understand what his father meant. Now I see no reason to punish Conor somehow, because Allah is already punishing him.

“Islam will break Oliveira”

– If this fight lasts one round, I think that one of them will submit the other. But if it will be a full championship fight, where it will be necessary to show fighting spirit, Islam will break Oliveira. I am not saying this because Islam is my brother. I just watched many fights of Charles Oliveira and many fights of Makhachev. Islam is strong physically and mentally, his stalls are very good, his sambo and judo are much better. I think Makhachev would have broken Oliveira in the second or third round.

“99 percent that Makhachev will beat Hooker”

Hooker has never fought rivals like Islam. They were all drummers. I don’t know how he can resist the pressure, the fight in the ground from Makhachev. What will he do? He has only one chance – just a lucky punch. 99 percent that Islam will beat Hooker.

“If I drink, I’ll smash you all, guys.”

– I am not ashamed of my faith, but I also don’t tell everyone about it. For example, today there was an incident at the stadium: Patrice Evra, Usain Bolt, Sir Alex Ferguson is next to me on the podium, and Ferguson invites me to drink wine. This is normal for him, I do not blame him. But how can I explain my position? You can directly: “No, I am a Muslim, I do not drink.” Or you can do it differently, which I did: “If I drink, I will smash all of you guys here. So you better not. ” Yes, I said that to Fegruson, just a couple of hours ago. But he understood me.

“I was ready to fight the fans of Liverpool”

– There was a story with me. I leave Anfield and find myself in a crowd of Liverpool fans. A thousand drunk people surrounded me. But I was ready to fight if something happened! The day before, you saw, I posted a photo with Sir Alex Ferguson: there was also a dangerous moment there. This pressure, because everywhere you can be recognized. But, again, I was ready to give them a fight.

“Ronaldo constantly says” Salam Alleykum “

– Yes, I communicate with Cristiano, but do I believe that he will ever accept Islam? He says all the time: “Salam Alleykum”, “Inshallah” and so on. Understands religion. But he has his own faith, and I have mine. When I meet people, I don’t ask, “Hey, what religion are you, who are you?” This is wrong for a Muslim. I never talk to people about their religion and what they believe in. This is their decision. Never talked about it with Cristiano.

“Now I wanted to come back!”

In one of the interviews in England, one of the greatest fighters of all time, Georges Saint-Pierre, went on stage to Khabib and the presenter. The Canadian appeared unnoticed by Nurmagomedov, approached him from behind and put on a friendly strangulation, and then explained: “When I was in Moscow, Khabib crept up to me in a restaurant and threw a grip around my neck. Today I told his team that I would take revenge. ” Khabib was not offended and answered kindly: “ZhSP is my father’s favorite fighter. I remember how we watched the fight between Saint-Pierre and Sean Sherk and admired. Who would have thought that in 15 years, millions would want to see our fight. Now I even wanted to come back! “

“I absolutely don’t care what people say”

– I have my own promotion, and someone asked why we don’t have ring girls. I replied that there was no point in them. It’s my opinion. Some disagreed with me. But what difference does it make to me? I don’t care what they think, I have my own opinion. This is my promotion, and I make decisions in it. Neither Dana nor anyone else. Dana can do what she wants and I will never judge him. But I also absolutely do not care what people say. If I have an opinion, I take it and say it.