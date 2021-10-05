Khabib Nurmagomedov on football – Manchester City, Man United, Liverpool; Khabib’s conflict with fans – October 4, 2021

The love of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov for football is a hyped story. The fighter sympathizes with many clubs around the world and willingly flies to matches of various championships, communicating with representatives of famous teams. Including – is friends with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This weekend, Khabib traveled to England. First, he cheered for his Portuguese friend at Old Trafford and refused to drink wine with Alex Ferguson himself. And yes, this is not a joke:

“A few hours ago I went to Old Trafford Stadium, Usain Bolt, Patrice Evra, and Sir Alex Ferguson were there. Alex Ferguson offered me a drink of wine, and I don’t judge him for that – it’s okay for him. But how can I explain to a person that I don’t drink?

You can say, “I am a Muslim, I don’t drink at all,” and thereby immediately oppose oneself to the interlocutor. So I answered differently. I said, “This is not a good idea – if I drink, I will blow everyone up here.” Patrice Evra and Usain Bolt understood me, and Alex Ferguson, apparently, too. He replied, “Yes, I also don’t want you to beat everyone here – you’d better not drink,” said Khabib.

Football played by Man United could hardly impress Nurmagomedov – the Devils played in their field with Everton in a draw. Therefore, Khabib decided to go to the match of another team from Manchester – City played away with Liverpool and ended up with a much more spectacular draw than United.

“Incredible atmosphere, but the game was even better. Today I was rooting for Manchester City. I just like this sport, ”admitted Khabib, who watched football with Zinchenko.

After the end of the meeting, Khabib could find himself in a not very pleasant situation. According to him, he was in the crowd of drunk Liverpool fans and was ready to fight with them:

“When I left the Anfield stadium, I got into the crowd of Liverpool fans, I was surrounded by a thousand drunk fans, but I was ready to give them a fight. After all, the day before, I posted a photo with Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a dangerous moment, ”said Khabib.

But everything worked out: Nurmagomedov got out of the stadium and brought positive impressions from his football trip.