Khabib Nurmagomedov told how he almost got into a fight with Liverpool fans at Anfield after the match with Manchester City

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told how he almost got into a brawl with Liverpool fans after the 7th round match of the Premier League with Manchester City.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

“When I left the Anfield stadium, I got into the crowd of Liverpool fans, I was surrounded by a thousand drunk fans, but I was ready to give them a fight. The day before, I posted a photo with Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a dangerous moment ”, – quotes the words of Nurmagomedov on the Islam Channel.

Championship of England Pep got into “Pandora’s dossier” – he found an offshore company in Andorra YESTERDAY AT 05:36

Before the match between Liverpool and City, Nurmagomedov visited Old Trafford and watched the game between Manchester United and Everton.

At the match, Khabib also met with Sir Alex Ferguson and received a jersey with the seventh number and his name, and also staged a duel of views with ex-Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand.

Khabib to Sir Alex: “If I drink, I can smear everyone here”

The most incendiary football news are waiting for you here.

Championship of England Pep found Liverpool’s weakness. Salah is not the only hero YESTERDAY AT 19:23