Khabib Nurmagomedov told how he almost got into a fight with Liverpool fans at Anfield after the match with Manchester City

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told how he almost got into a brawl with Liverpool fans after the 7th round match of the Premier League with Manchester City.
“When I left the Anfield stadium, I got into the crowd of Liverpool fans, I was surrounded by a thousand drunk fans, but I was ready to give them a fight. The day before, I posted a photo with Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a dangerous moment ”, – quotes the words of Nurmagomedov on the Islam Channel.
- Before the match between Liverpool and City, Nurmagomedov visited Old Trafford and watched the game between Manchester United and Everton.
- At the match, Khabib also met with Sir Alex Ferguson and received a jersey with the seventh number and his name, and also staged a duel of views with ex-Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand.
