Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pause divorce (photos)

The couple were spotted dining at one of the trendy restaurants in Malibu. The almost ex-spouses looked cheerful and left together.

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from billionaire rapper Kanye West in February of this year, continues to fuel public interest in her personal life, and once again made the media wonder what was going on between her and her almost ex-spouse at the moment.

According to the tabloids, Kim and Kanye decided to pause the divorce and are now trying to start all over again. At least, such thoughts were prompted by the press photos taken by the paparazzi last week. The couple were photographed as they left Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu together. West got behind the wheel, and Kim was next to him in the passenger seat. The celebrity wore a purple jumpsuit under a floor-length maroon leather coat, and West appeared for the first time in a long time without a bag over his head to hide his face.

Kim and Kanye were joined by longtime friends, Tracy Romulus, who is also the director of marketing for Kim’s clothing brand SKIMS, and her husband, Ray Romulus. Later it was noticed that both were getting into the car with the former couple.

Paparazzi caught a couple leaving a popular restaurant [+–]

The couple raising four children have recently developed a surprisingly close relationship as a couple going through a divorce. Kim has appeared in stadiums three times to preview Kanye’s latest album Donda, with the last time in Chicago she entered the arena in a wedding dress and veil.

They also help each other in business by participating in various work projects. At the same time, sources familiar with the couple are divided in their vision of their future.

So, an insider to US Weekly said that Kardashian and West have a relationship built on friendship and work, and they are also parents. As for feelings, the couple in this regard are not together.

In turn, another source claims that Kanye wants to return to Kim:

“Kanye sees them together and wants to make it a reality right now. He’s trying to get her back again and it looks like it works.”

A few weeks earlier, reports had surfaced claiming that Kim and Kanye were “working to re-establish the foundation of their relationship.”

Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress at the stadium in Chicago [+–] Photo: Screenshot

Earlier, Kardashian in one of the episodes of the last season of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” admitted that she was upset by both the physical and emotional distance between her and Kanye:

“When I turned 40 this year, I realized:“ No, I don’t need a husband who lives in a completely different state. Then I thought, “Oh my god, that’s when we get along better,” but it’s sad, and that’s not what I want. I want us to have shows together. I want someone who wants to work with me. “

Considering everything that was previously done and said by the couple, many are inclined to think that joint appearances on the show and going on dates signal that they do not plan to put an end to the relationship between Kim and Kanye and may try to start all over again.

Previously, both Kim and Kanye were credited with a new relationship. in particular, West was suspected of having an affair with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, and Kardashian was seen with CNN journalist Van Jones.