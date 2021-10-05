Kim Kardashian is diagnosed with anxiety disorder

In a recently released bonus scene from the last season of reality TV show KUWTK, Kim Kardashian admitted to having a phobia and mental health issues.
According to her, she suffers from agoraphobia (fear of open space and crowded places – Ed.). The disorder began to manifest more often during the quarantine period, Kim admitted in a conversation with her sister Chloe.
Kim first experienced PTSD in 2016 after robbing her room at the No Address Hotel in Paris. Recall that then Kardashian and West lost jewelry worth $ 10.8 million. She told her sister about her first feelings: “It was something like a strong anxiety, but on a different level. I feel like I definitely had agoraphobia after the robbery in Paris. “
After that, Kardashian is afraid of a crowd of fans who want to be photographed or get an autograph, and she remembers the time after the robbery especially hard: “I was so scared. People tried to walk up to Kanye and tell him something, walk up to me and ask for pictures. ”
It is now very difficult for the star to take pictures with fans, because she does not know exactly what they really want from her: “No, no, no! I can’t even do this remotely, unless the fans have a selfie stick and take photos within six feet of me. “