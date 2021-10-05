Kim Kardashian is diagnosed with anxiety disorder

In a recently released bonus scene from the last season of reality TV show KUWTK, Kim Kardashian admitted to having a phobia and mental health issues.

According to her, she suffers from agoraphobia (fear of open space and crowded places – Ed.). The disorder began to manifest more often during the quarantine period, Kim admitted in a conversation with her sister Chloe.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty)

Kim first experienced PTSD in 2016 after robbing her room at the No Address Hotel in Paris. Recall that then Kardashian and West lost jewelry worth $ 10.8 million. She told her sister about her first feelings: “It was something like a strong anxiety, but on a different level. I feel like I definitely had agoraphobia after the robbery in Paris. “

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Lars Niki / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

After that, Kardashian is afraid of a crowd of fans who want to be photographed or get an autograph, and she remembers the time after the robbery especially hard: “I was so scared. People tried to walk up to Kanye and tell him something, walk up to me and ask for pictures. ”

It is now very difficult for the star to take pictures with fans, because she does not know exactly what they really want from her: “No, no, no! I can’t even do this remotely, unless the fans have a selfie stick and take photos within six feet of me. “