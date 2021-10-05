Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Charlotte Casiraghi and others at the Chanel show in Paris

Paris Fashion Week is drawing to a close. And, according to tradition, Chanel was one of the last to demonstrate its new collection. Today at 16:00 Moscow time in the Grand Palais Éphémère (a temporary exhibition hall on the Champ de Mars, architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, which will stand until 2024, that is, the end of the reconstruction of the Grand Palais for the Summer Olympic Games). The show was attended by Kristen Stewart, Dom’s favorite, Lily-Rose Depp, Charlotte Casiraghi, Soo Joo Park, Kim Jennie from Blackpink and others.

The brand’s creative director, Virginie Viard, revived the mid-1980s fashion with tweed jackets, blazers, plain-cut color-block swimwear and an abundance of logos.

Chanel hosted an old-school show in the spirit of the 1980s with covers of George Michael’s hit Freedom. Models spun on the catwalk, photographers shouted after them, and guests, including Kristen Stewart, applauded and smiled, – said the founder of The Business of Fashion Imran Amed.

And such a “live” atmosphere during the show was created on purpose – thus the designer wanted to remember the old days: