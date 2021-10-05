Kristen Stewart spoke about the attitude towards criticism and transformation into Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

The 31-year-old actress spoke candidly about Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana and her career in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

About how she agreed to the role of Princess Diana: “I knew this even before I read the script. I thought, “You won’t give up on this, because who would you be in that case?” I would definitely feel like a coward. Especially considering that I’m an outsider. I am not from the UK, I have no special authority over the royal family. So I was like a really blank slate, and then I was able to absorb her image and act instinctively. “

Princess Diana (Photo: Georges De Kerlee, Getty Images)

About reincarnation: “There has been something special about becoming Diana over the past six months. I knew that I was caught in some kind of elemental energy. If people have anything to say about the fact that this is not an ideal representation of the hero, I am fine with that. “

Kristen Stewart (Still from the movie “Spencer”)

On film criticism: “You want to win, we are all animals. Artists want to interact with the world and have broader conversations. Although I don’t seem to be the kind of person who wants to be extremely famous, I still want this conversation to be open … Previously, I did not pay attention to the value of projects. I thought, “I will do anything!” And, frankly, it’s good that it was just a moment. I think I’ll be a little more careful now. I think I have a flair for what will be useful for me personally, as an experience, and this is not necessarily what will be popular. “

Recall that the premiere of the film will take place on November 4, 2021.