Labrador actress Reese Witherspoon ate the sofa

The 45-year-old actress spoke about the ruined sofa in her Instagram stories. The dog in the video posted looks pretty guilty.

But the actress is not angry with the dog. In the last photo she posted, she wrote, “Okay, he’s cute.”



Stories telling about “crime” / Collage 24 channel / Photo instagram / @reesewitherspoon

The dog appeared in the actress’s family in January 2021. She announced this on her Instagram, delighting the fans with a cute photo.

For 15 weeks, the baby has grown significantly and began to demonstrate character. Therefore, the sofa suffered.

The Major (yes, his name is exactly the same as Biden’s Shepherd) is not the only new dog in the Reese Witherspoon family. Also recently appeared in it French bulldog named Mini Pearl. The Reese family took these animals after the death of their beloved Bulldog Pepper.

Mini Pearl