Laurence Fishburne Confirms Her Return in Sequel

Laurence Fishburne will wear the King of the Bowery crown again at John Wick 4, the actor revealed in a new interview with Collider.

“I have to go to Berlin in a couple of months or so,” Fishburne said of the film. “I read the script [Джон Уик: Глава 4]that’s really great, ”said the actor. “While it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper. He’s a lot deeper in terms of the killer code and the relationship he has with one character, in particular, which I think is played by Mr. Watanabe, that’s really his heart and soul. “

Several cast members have been announced for the upcoming film, but according to Collider, Watanabe refers to the character, not the actor.

In addition to stars Keanu Reeves and Fishburne, the cast includes Rina Sawayama and recently announced Donnie Yen. Bill Skarsgård is also reported to be in talks. The film is being written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten, making it the first game in a series not written by Derek Kolstad. Directed by Chad Stahelski. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently due out on May 27, 2022. Obviously Fishburne won’t be joining Reeves in Matrix 4.