LGBTQ family and other details: a new teaser for the movie “The Eternals” has been released with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and others

Angelina Jolie in the movie “The Eternals”

Recently, Marvel Studios has published a new teaser for Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals”, starring Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and other stars.

This time, unexpected plot details were revealed. So, from the teaser, it became known that an LGBTQ family will appear in the film for the first time in the history of the MCU. The same-sex couple was played by Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman. According to the plot, the couple are raising a young son. Because of this, in Russia, where the so-called “gay propaganda” law is in force, the film has already received an 18+ label.

The video also shows the superpowers of the heroes: for example, Ikaris is endowed with laser vision skills, and Tena masterfully handles a golden sword.

The film tells about the representatives of the race of supermen – the Eternals, who fight against evil on Earth. For a long time they hid from people, protecting them from enemies, but now, when a huge threat looms over humanity, they came out of the shadows to fight Thanos.

The world premiere of the film will take place on October 27. The film will be released in Russian on November 4.



Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman in The Eternals

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in the movie “The Eternals”

Richard Madden in the movie “The Eternals”